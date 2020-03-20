TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

