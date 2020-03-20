TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $51,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.