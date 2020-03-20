Tap One Day Trading Volume Tops $194,734.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $46.30 million and approximately $194,734.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.04263327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

