Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Target by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

