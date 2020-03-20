Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 4.00

Press coverage about Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Taylor Wimpey earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the homebuilder an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TW stock opened at GBX 118.90 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.03 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.53.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Several analysts have commented on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 206 ($2.71) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.77 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.