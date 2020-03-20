Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 1,968,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,822,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

