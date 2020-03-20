Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TCKRF stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

