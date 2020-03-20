TELA Bio (TELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.48 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

