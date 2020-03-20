Tellor Price Hits $3.63 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00058324 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $3.61 million and $88,041.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.02570559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00192930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,090,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,337 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

