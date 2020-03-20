Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 97,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

