TenX (PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, COSS and Neraex. In the last week, TenX has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $1.74 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,877,567 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Liqui, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Neraex, BigONE, COSS and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.