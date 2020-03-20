Ternio Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ternio has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $99,710.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ternio has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

