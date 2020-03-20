Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

