Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $66,001.50 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50.

Tesla stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $715.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.77. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

