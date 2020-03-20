Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.28

Media headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of -3.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TSLA stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.52.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,386 shares of company stock worth $75,239,780 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

