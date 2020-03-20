Tether Market Capitalization Tops $4.64 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $72.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Cobinhood, Kryptono and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00101583 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, MBAex, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, Kraken, Poloniex, BitForex, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Iquant, Exmo, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Instant Bitex, EXX, BTC-Alpha, BtcTurk, IDCM, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Coinut, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, B2BX, QBTC, Upbit, FCoin, Huobi, BitMart, UEX, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bibox, DigiFinex, Liqui, IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinEx, BigONE, Kryptono, LBank and TDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

