Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stake Lessened by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises 6.1% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Elm Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,949,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,912 shares of company stock worth $1,468,929 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.