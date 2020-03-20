The Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

