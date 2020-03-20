Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $253.22 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

