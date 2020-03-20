Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006036 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network. Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

