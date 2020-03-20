THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.99 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. THETA has a total market cap of $65.99 million and $13.37 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Bithumb. In the last week, THETA has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.04307219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003726 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Hotbit, DDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, OKEx, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.