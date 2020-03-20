Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $13,917.90 and $6,136.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034157 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00090593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.27 or 1.00315522 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00068215 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

