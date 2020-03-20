Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Acquires C$2,054,750.00 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

David Kenneth Roy Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,168,750.00.

Shares of TSE TRI traded down C$4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$80.01. 1,898,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,661. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of C$75.10 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

