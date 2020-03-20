Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 223.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. 153,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

