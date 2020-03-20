Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock traded down $11.54 on Friday, reaching $126.21. 7,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $118.82 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

