Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 17,408 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,437. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

