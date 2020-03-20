Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 31,839 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 354.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 519,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,599. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

