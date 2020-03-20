Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,194 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of FBL Financial Group worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,492. The firm has a market cap of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $67.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFG shares. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

