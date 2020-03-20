Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 43,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,319. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.