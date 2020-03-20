Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.65 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,963,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 552,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 4,339,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

