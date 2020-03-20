Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $18,866,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $13,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

STRA stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.16. 6,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.