Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

