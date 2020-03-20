Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vereit were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VER. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vereit by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vereit by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,584 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vereit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816,586. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

