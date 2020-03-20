Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,046. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $993.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.