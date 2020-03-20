Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 144,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.40%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

