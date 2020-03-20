Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $5.27. 2,369,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

