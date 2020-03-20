Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.61% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

ETH traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

