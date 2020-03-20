Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,962,864 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 344,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,743,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. 36,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

