Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,361,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 108,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,302,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 412,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,727. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

