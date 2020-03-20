Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,179. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,001.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

