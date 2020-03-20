Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.54% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPS traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

