Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.84 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.17.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.19. 4,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,621. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.26.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

