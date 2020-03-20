Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKF. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 79,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

JKF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

