Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,374 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,701,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6,696.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 197,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,855 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,625 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 72,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

