Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 31,927 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

