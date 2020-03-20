Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,598 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.99. 1,090,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

