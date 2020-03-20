Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of SP Plus worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,294. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.