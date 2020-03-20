Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,098,235 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $45.48. 460,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -568.50 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

