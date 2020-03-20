Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 169,395 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.09. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

