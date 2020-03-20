Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,223 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 359,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 862,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,023,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

